Portman tours Accenture’s Innovation Hub

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) visited Accenture’s Innovation Hub, one of Accenture’s 11 innovation hubs across North America, where they collaborate with clients by helping them modernize legacy applications, leverage disruptive technologies and take advantage of the latest information technology. Accenture’s one-year apprenticeship program, done in partnership with Columbus State Community College, creates new career pathways for individuals who may not have a traditional 4-year degree, and need new skills to compete for the tech-resilient jobs of the future. At the Innovation Hub in Columbus, apprentices teach model cars how to drive on their own as part of their effort to learn about artificial intelligence and machine learning. Portman visited with individuals participating in this program.

“I had a great visit today learning about Accenture’s leading-edge artificial intelligence technology that’s being researched at their Innovation Hub in Columbus. They have a robust apprenticeship program done in partnership with Columbus State Community College, and I’m excited to see them continue to make substantive progress on this technology so that students are prepared for the jobs available in this growing sector,” said Portman. “AI is rapidly becoming an intrinsic part of our economy and society, and as co-founder and co-chair of the Senate AI Caucus I want to ensure that Congress is writing responsible policy about this emerging technology, and ensuring AI works for, and not against, American citizens and U.S. competitiveness.”

According to a press release from Portman’s office, “As co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus, Senator Portman is leading efforts to set high-quality standards around emerging technology, including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Portman’s bipartisan Deepfake Report Act which passed the Senate directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct an annual study of deepfakes and other types of similar content. Last year, Portman’s bipartisan Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cyber Hunt and Incident Response Teams Act was signed into law to require that the Department of Homeland Security make permanent “cyber hunt” and “cyber incident response” teams to work to help prevent cyberattacks at all levels of government and the private sector, and help mitigate the impact of such attacks when they occur. Portman’s bipartisan Armed Forces Digital Advantage Act was also signed into law last year to modernize the Department of Defense (DoD) workforce by adding a recruitment focus and establishing military career tracks for individuals with digital expertise and software development skills.”

Submitted by the office of U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman visits Accenture’s Innovation Hub in Columbus, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_Portman.jpg U.S. Sen. Rob Portman visits Accenture’s Innovation Hub in Columbus, Ohio.