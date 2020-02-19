UAW Local 1685 donates to SNAP of Gallia

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — United Auto Workers Local 1685 of GKN in Gallipolis, Ohio recently contributed to the Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) of Gallia County.

Representing the union in the photo are Kim Cornwell and John Bond with Chris Myers Cozza (center) president and founder of SNAP.

SNAP was established in 2010. The nonprofit organization provides assistance to qualifying pet owners to get their dogs and cats spayed or neutered to reduce the number of unwanted kittens and puppies. SNAP volunteers humanely trap community cats and have them sterilized and vaccinated against rabies. Currently, 3,216 cats and 443 dogs have been spayed or neutered through SNAP, which utilizes French Town Veterinary Clinic, Help for Animals Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, and Riverbend Animal Clinic. SNAP has no paid employees and volunteers are not compensated for the work they do. The program is funded through personal donations, fundraisers, and grants.

Submitted by Chris Cozza on behalf of SNAP of Gallia County.

Courtesy