Meigs 8th grade wins tournament, league

The Meigs Marauders 8th grade boys basketball team completed the 2019-20 season on Saturday with a championship win at the Logan Middle School Basketball Tournament. This is the second year for the team to win the tournament title. Additionally, the team won the TVC Ohio Division title for the second consecutive year, finishing with a combined 34-2 record for their 7th and 8th grade seasons. Team members are N0. 1 Conlee Burnem, No. 2 Braylon Harrison, No. 4 Griffin Cleland, No. 14 Dillon Howard, No. 15 Brayden Stanley, No. 23 Quentin Lewis, No. 34 Nathan Perkins, No. 35 Tucker Davis, No. 45 DJ Bates, No. 52 Garrett Roberts and No. 54 Beau Schuler. The team is coached by Trevor Harrison. The team is pictured following the championship game on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.18-8th-grade-2.jpg The Meigs Marauders 8th grade boys basketball team completed the 2019-20 season on Saturday with a championship win at the Logan Middle School Basketball Tournament. This is the second year for the team to win the tournament title. Additionally, the team won the TVC Ohio Division title for the second consecutive year, finishing with a combined 34-2 record for their 7th and 8th grade seasons. Team members are N0. 1 Conlee Burnem, No. 2 Braylon Harrison, No. 4 Griffin Cleland, No. 14 Dillon Howard, No. 15 Brayden Stanley, No. 23 Quentin Lewis, No. 34 Nathan Perkins, No. 35 Tucker Davis, No. 45 DJ Bates, No. 52 Garrett Roberts and No. 54 Beau Schuler. The team is coached by Trevor Harrison. The team is pictured following the championship game on Saturday. Courtesy photo