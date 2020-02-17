Meigs 7th grade wins tournament, TVC Ohio

The Meigs Marauders 7th Grade Boys Basketball team completed with 2019-20 season on Saturday as champions of the 5th annual Logan Middle School Basketball Tournament. The team defeated the host team 34-25 to win the title. The 7th grade Marauders were also the 2019-20 TVC Ohio Division Champions with a 14-2 regular season mark. Team members are No. 00 Lincoln Thomas, No. 3 Cayden Gheen, No. 5 Landen DeWees, No. 10 Joseph Schuler, No. 12 Mason Qualls, No. 13 Brady Davis, No. 22 Jake Martin, No. 24 Wyatt Howard, No. 30 Braden Hawley, No. 31 Dustin Vance, No. 32 Dolton Brickles, No. 41 Aaron Tobin and No. 55 Aiden Justice. The team is coached by Tim Lewis with assistant coach Pat Martin. The team is pictured following the championship game on Saturday. Absent from the photo are Wyatt Howard and Aiden Justice.

