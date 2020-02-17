Meigs 3rd grade finishes undefeated season

The Meigs 3rd Grade Boys Basketball finished an undefeated season in the Big Bend Basketball League as well as their four post season tournament games, with a combined 21-0 overall record for the 2019-20 season. Pictured following their championship win this weekend are (front row) Ethan Grimm, Jeremiah Martin, Braxtyn Goode, Jack Glaze, Braydin Goode, (middle row) Colt Dodson, Easton Williams, Gavin Will, Zane Williams, (back row) Coaches Chris Goode, Skip Dodson, and Tucker Williams.

