Justice Kennedy visits RXQ Compunding

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy recently visited the new location of RXQ Compounding in Albany, touring the state-of-the-art facility. Pictured with Kennedy are CEO Edward Zatta RPh, President, COO and CFO Andy Corbin and attorney Christopher Tenoglia.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy recently visited the new location of RXQ Compounding in Albany, touring the state-of-the-art facility. Pictured with Kennedy are CEO Edward Zatta RPh, President, COO and CFO Andy Corbin and attorney Christopher Tenoglia. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/02/web1_2.13-RXQ.jpg Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy recently visited the new location of RXQ Compounding in Albany, touring the state-of-the-art facility. Pictured with Kennedy are CEO Edward Zatta RPh, President, COO and CFO Andy Corbin and attorney Christopher Tenoglia. Courtesy photo