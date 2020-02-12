RACO discusses event

RACINE — The Racine Area Community Organization held their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 3. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were presented and approved.

In old business, RACO held a Food Drive at Dollar General in Racine on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, and donated all proceeds to Meigs Cooperative Parish. RACO judged and presented the prize money for the Christmas Lights Decorating contest (first place – Kenny Jr. and Trish Rizer; second place – Billy Jr. and Vicki Hill; third place – Jamie and Heather Jones). RACO members delivered Christmas treats to approximately 125 senior residents of the Racine area. Members enjoy delivering the treats but also getting to visit with everyone. RACO also participated in Christmas in the Park this year by providing/serving hot chocolate and sugar cookies following the parade. RACO also decorated a tree at the park. It was a very nice evening and we so appreciate Ashli Peterman for her organization of this event. The park looked wonderful for Christmas. RACO would like to acknowledge and thank Allen Graham for donating to RACO all money he is given while he take part in the events each Christmas season.

In new business, RACO games will be held on Thursday, March 12, at Syracuse Community Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with games starting at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Tonja Hunter at 740-508-0044, Sherry O’Brien at 740-416-1324, Kim Romine at 740-992-2067 or 740-992-7079, and Dale Hart at 740-949-2656. Pictures of the prizes will be on our Facebook page in the near future.

Scholarship applications will be distributed to the senior class at Southern High School on Thursday, March 12 at 8 a.m. Any Southern senior planning to further their education beyond high school is eligible to apply. The complete list of scholarships that will be given through the RACO application are currently being finalized.

RACO spring yard sale will be held on Thursday, May 7, Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, at Star Mill Park. All proceeds will be used for scholarships for the class of 2021 at Southern Local. RACO is accepting donations for the yard sale. To donate you may contact Tonja Hunter, Sherry O’Brien, Kim Romine, or Dale Hart.

Our meeting was closed with the Pledge to the Flag led by Dale Hart. Our next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart Community Room at Southern High School.

Submitted by Melanie Weese.