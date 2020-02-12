DAR hears ‘Life of a Soldier’

The Daughters of American Revolution met Jan. 18, at the meeting room at the library.

The program entitled “Life of a Soldier” was presented to the group by Civil War Reenactor Joe Barnhart, who spoke of the service of the soldier, William McKnight from Langsville, Ohio, who was enlisted in the Seventh Ohio Volunteer Cavalry in the Civil War from 1862-1864 when he was mortally wounded. He started out as a Sergeant and ended his military career as a Captain. A book entitled, “Do They Miss Me at Home” a book that features the letters written by McKnight to his wife during the War, was reviewed by Barnhart. He encouraged the group to read the book to understand better the harsh realities of the Civil War as witnessed by one from our area. It speaks of the loneliness experienced by McKnight during the separation from his family but the need he felt to serve his country at the same time.

Barnhart was dressed in the apparel of a Civil War soldier and presented the saber and carbine that they carried during the war. He noted that they carried two blankets with them one to sleep under and one that was on their horse. Meigs County was the only county in Ohio that had a battle take place there, being The Battle of Buffington Island.

You can read more of Barhart’s Reenactment happenings at the Facebook page entitled, 7th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry.

The meeting was held after the program and opened by Regent Gina Tillis with the Pledge to the American Flag and DAR Rituals recited by the members. It was stated that President General Denise Doring VanBuren was noted to think big about new members and Chapter potential. It was brought to our attention that National Red Day is in February by the Heart Association and ask people to wear red in honor of it every Friday.

The Crossnore Indian School Tour for members will be held this year in September. Also the State DAR Convention will be held at Columbus the last weekend in March, members are encouraged to attend.

Next was the Patriot Ancestor Report given by member, Wilma Mansfield on her Ancestor, Samuel Mansfield, Jr., a Revolutionary War veteran who was born in Germany went to England, joined the British Forces, then came to America, where he joined the Colonial Army. He enlisted in Maryland and served as a fifer. He and his wife Charity, with their eight children, in 1797, moved to Athens County.

The DAR discussed contributing to the Armed Service Banner Project and will continue this project at our next meeting in February. The Meeting was adjourned and the next meeting will be held Feb. 15, at the Pomeroy Library at 1 p.m.

Information submitted by Linda Russell.