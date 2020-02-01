GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Jan. 29

Total Headage: 170

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $125.00 – $135.00; 700-800 pounds: $105.00-$125.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00-$111.00; 700-800 pounds: $105.00 – $125.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $140.00 – $165.00; 400-500 pounds: $135.00 – $150.00; 500-600 pounds: $130.00 – $151.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $118.00 – $133.00; 500-600 pounds: $115.00-$124.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $140.00-$164.00; 400-600 pounds: $128.00-$141.00; 600-800 pounds: $105.00-$130.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $40.00 – $72.50; Canner/Cutter: $10.00 – $40.00; Bred Cows: $225.00 $650.00

Bulls

By Weight: $62.00-$101.00

Small Animals

Sow: $25.00 – $35.00; Heavy Hogs: $50.00

Comments:

#2 & #3 Feeders: $40.00 – $100.00