TOPS holds weekly meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met for their weekly meeting at the St Paul’s United Methodist Church. Judy Morgan, leader, called the meeting to order by calling for the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. Then members recited the Pledge to the American flag.

Cindy Hyde led the group in two songs: “Let Me Call You Skinny ” and “No More Eatsa Little Pizza”.

Assistant weight recorder Pat Snedden, reported that 11 members weighed in. There were two new members. The weekly best loser was Judy Morgan. Members reported their weekly status for the “Feed the Bank” contest.

Glenda Hunt, secretary protem, gave the Secretary’s report with no corrections or additions. Leader, Judy Morgan presented a perfect attendance award for September and October to Pat Snedden.

Judy reminded members that there will be a “Purse Auction” as a fundraiser on Feb. 17 with alternate weather date Feb. 24.

It was announced that SRD (State Recognition Day) will be May 1-2 in Fairlawn, Ohio, at the Hilton Akron. The theme this year will be “Under TOPS Umbrella”. The deadline for registration is April 4.

There will be veggie bingo next week.

Leader, Judy Morgan presented a program entitled, “Small Changes Add Up”. She talked about food exchanges that can be made to lower the calorie count in the recipe. There was also group discussion about the importance of the time of day that you eat. Some members advocate no eating after 5 pm in the evening. This gives your body time to process and cleanse before the breakfast meal.

Cindy Hyde led the group in telling humorous stories. Laughter is truly the best medicine.

The group dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.