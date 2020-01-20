Cub Scouts donate to Cooperative Parish

Middleport Cub Scout Group 777 has been collecting canned goods as a community service project. The boys have gone door to door in Middleport, Pomeroy, Syracuse and Racine and plan to go out again in February. They donated 98 collected items to the Meigs Cooperative Parish. Pictured are (front row) Sawyer Bradford, AlexZander Starcher, Wyatt Houser and (back row) Leland Parker.

