DKG learns history of Rio College

RIO GRANDE — The Alpha Beta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) met at the Jean Moore Cooper Archives on the third floor of the Greer Museum on November 8, 2019. President Cathy Greenleaf led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and gave the invocation. She then introduced the guest speaker, Mr. Jake Bapst, volunteer archivist.

Bapst gave a quick overview of the history of Rio Grande College. He gave Permelia Atwood full credit for its establishment in 1876. Atwood donated land, provided funds, and was one of the original members of the board of trustees. While there were several rooms of artifacts and information about Rio Grande College, Bapst chose to highlight and share a few of the following: an original advertisement for the college dated 1876; an article showing Cathy Clark (URG’s past interim president) as the 1965 Homecoming Queen; a picture of Susan Helms (cousin to Greg Miller a long-time staff member at Rio Grande College) the first woman astronaut in space and noted graduation speaker; a collection of Beryl Halley (She was born in Bladen in 1897. In an effort to provide their children with a better opportunity for education, her parents took charge of the boarding hall at Rio Grande College. Beryl attended Rio Grande College in the early 1900s but did not complete a degree program. Later, she became a Ziegfeld Follies Girl in New York City.); and, several pictures depicting the early days of Rio Grande College, the fire at Atwood Hall, and Bevo Francis. Bapst presented all teachers present at the meeting with a door prize of a book or an ornament.

Greenleaf gave devotions citing examples of the calming presence of God and encouraging others to abide in God and rest in his care. There was no secretary’s report as Secretary Deborah Kerwood was unable to be there due to an illness in the family. Treasurer Helenlu Morgan was unable to attend but sent a financial report. Greenleaf also encouraged those present to start thinking about new members for DKG as an initiation will be held in May. Members also need to think about future service projects. Some suggestions were: continuation of hygiene items for local schools, Senior Citizens, or Snack Pack Program. This will be discussed in further detail at the February meeting.

A liaison between our local chapter of DKG and the Board of Directors is needed. Bambi Roush volunteered to send and/or receive emails as our chapter representative to keep a two-way line of communication open between the organization and the state organization.

A silent auction was held and raised $70. Winners were: Bambi Roush, Vickie Powell, Cathy Greenleaf, Debbie Rhodes, Dallie Forgey, Doris Lanham, and Donna DeWitt.

DKG is a professional organization of women educators whose primary mission is to unite, honor, and promote women in education. The next meeting will be on Saturday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Golden Corral.

Pictured are DKG President Cathy Greenleaf on the left and Jake Bapst, volunteer archivist for the Jean Moore Cooper Archives on the right. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Cathy-Jake-1-.jpeg Pictured are DKG President Cathy Greenleaf on the left and Jake Bapst, volunteer archivist for the Jean Moore Cooper Archives on the right. Courtesy photo