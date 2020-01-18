Retired teachers December meeting

VINTON — The Gallia County Retired Teachers met on December 4, 2019 at the Vinton Baptist Church.

President Gail Belville called the meeting to order at noon. Cathy Elliott led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Bob Powell gave the invocation. Mrs. Claus (a.k.a. Vickie Powell) visited the group to read Mountain Christmas, written by the poet laureate of West Virginia. She enlisted the help of elf (a.k.a. Gail Belville) to ring the sleigh bells during various intervals throughout the story. Karen Polcyn entertained the crowd with her harpsicord by playing and singing Christmas songs to which many of the group joined in and sang along. After a meal served by the ladies of Vinton Baptist, the members proceeded with the business portion of the meeting.

November and December birthdays were recognized. Celebrating November birthdays were: Karen Polcyn, Phyllis Mulholand, and Denise Richards. Those celebrating December birthdays are: Vickie Powell, Debbie North, and Richard Unroe. Cindy Graham was recognized for being a first-time attendee at the meeting. Phyllis Mulholand, a retired bus driver from Gallia County Schools, was welcomed as a guest of Mary Lanier.

The secretary’s report was in the previous issue of the newsletter. The treasurer’s report was given by Jack James. Both were approved as presented. The Snack Pack donations collected at the meeting were $16 and $18 for the Scholarship fund.

Members were reminded to turn in their volunteer hours to Belville by the end of December. She needs this information to complete the end-of-the-year report for ORTA. These can be called in, texted, or mailed to Belville. She reminded members that the NASA – SPACE exhibit would be at the Bossard Library until Jan. 5.

Remember that if reservations are made for a meeting and the member is unable to show up for any reason that the money for the meal must still be paid as the organization is committed to the number of meals that we order from the caterer. Reminder notes will be sent out to those failing to comply.

Belville provides door prizes donated by local businesses at each meeting as an incentive to encourage members to attend. Door prizes from Bob Evans Farms, Super Eight Hotel, and Ohio Valley Symphony were given to two members at this meeting. The winners were: Denise Payne and Helenlu Morgan.

The main emphasis of our group for community projects in recent years has been scholarships and the Snack Pack program. President Gail suggested donating $100 to fill treat bags with candy and personal items for Holzer Assisted Living. A motion was made, seconded and approved to proceed with this project. Members plan to meet at the Bossard Library later this month to fill the bags with treats. Phyllis Mulholand suggested that the organization might consider providing music or story-telling by Mrs. Claus when the bags are presented to the residents at Holzer Assisted Living.

The February meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon at Golden Corral in Gallipolis. It will also serve as the planning meeting for 2020. The meeting was adjourned. A fundraiser auction was held immediately following the meeting to raise money for the scholarship fund.

Pictured is Vickie Powell, standing and dressed as Mrs. Claus. Elf Gail Belville (seated) assists her as she reads Mountain Christmas to the group. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_GCRT.jpg Pictured is Vickie Powell, standing and dressed as Mrs. Claus. Elf Gail Belville (seated) assists her as she reads Mountain Christmas to the group. Courtesy photo