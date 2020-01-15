OVBC announces cash dividend

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — On Jan. 14, 2020, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on Feb. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 24, 2020. For more than 10 years, OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

“Our goal remains to keep Ohio Valley Bank a strong independent community bank. We are able to continue doing so due to the wonderful support from our shareholders, customers and employees. By sharing our Community First vision, they make it possible for us to maintain a steady dividend for over a decade. Helping to keep our local community thriving is a big part of who we are at OVB. In 2019, our employees logged more than 3,000 community service hours through our IMPACT program. We hope to exceed this number in 2020,” CEO Tom Wiseman said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies’ Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

Information submitted by OVBC.