Fruth announces Moonlight Madness Winners

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth Pharmacy recently announced winners from the end-of-the-year 2019 Moonlight Madness Event.

Moonlight Madness is held each mid-December. It is a Christmas sales event where Fruth offers extended hours for the day and chances to register for prizes.

David Dunlap won a 55” TV with Roku. Dunlap is a resident of Buffalo, West Virginia and registered at Fruth Pharmacy in Eleanor.

Chris Homer won a $500 Gift Card. Mr. Homer is a resident of Gallipolis, Ohio. He registered at Fruth Pharmacy on Second Avenue in Gallipolis.

Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned company that has been in business for 67 years. Fruth Pharmacy has a total of 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Information submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.

Pictured left to right, Chris Homer, winner of a $500 Fruth Gift Card, and Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.16-HOmer.jpg Pictured left to right, Chris Homer, winner of a $500 Fruth Gift Card, and Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy. Fruth | Courtesy