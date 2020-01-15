TOPS works toward weight goals

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met for their weekly meeting at the St Paul’s United Methodist Church. Judy Morgan, leader, called the meeting to order by calling for the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. Then members recited the Pledge to the American flag.

Cindy Hyde led the group in two songs: “Diet Diet ” and “Lose Lose Lose”.

Weight recorder protem, Judy Morgan reported that 10 members weighed in. The weekly best loser was Kathy McDaniel. It was a “no gain” meeting per weight recorders records for the evening.

Cindy Hyde, secretary protem, gave the Secretary’s report with no corrections nor additions. The Treasurer’s report was given by Mary Bush.

Leader, Judy Morgan presented perfect attendance awards for November and December. Those getting certificates and charms for perfect attendance in November were Nola Easterly, May Frost and Pat Snedden. Receiving the awards for December were May Frost, Pat Snedden and Judy Morgan.

Judy revealed the minutes of exercise that the members recorded for the “100 million minutes” exercise challenge. This is an international challenge presented by the TOPS President Rick Danforth to get members exercising more. This chapter exercised 76,746 minutes. Those minutes were calculated into 1,279 hours.

Judy reminded members that there will be a “Purse Auction” as a fundraiser on Feb. 17 with alternate weather date Feb 24.

Sue Maison read the rules for the new contest, “Feed the Bank”. The contest will run for 6 weeks. Members will be given points for being weekly best loser, wt loss/stay in leeway, keeping a food chart and drinking 48-64 ounces of water per day. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.

In new business it was announced that SRD (State Recognition Day) will be May 2.

Members were asked to think about naming a mascot for the Chapter.

Leader, Judy Morgan presented a program entitled, “Starting Afresh”. She said that your body is like your home except you cannot move away but you can repair, remodel and maintain. The resources needed for this are time and energy. She said that there are six steps to a slimmer you: Take your body measurements, get a smart, reasonable goal, remove unhealthy foods from your house, make a plan by shopping for foods that are healthy and start moving in some method of exercise. It is also helpful if you keep a food log of foods eaten on a daily basis. Studies have shown that people who keep food logs lose twice as much weight as those who do not keep the logs. Be SMART when setting a goal: meaning that S= specific M= measurable A= attainable R= realistic and T = Timely. Members were asked to make their own goals and be prepared to share them with the group next week. Judy ended the lecture with asking members what they lack in reaching their goals. Three of the biggest excuses are exercise, motivation and nutrition. What is yours?

Members played veggie bingo.

Judy then had members draw for partners to encourage for the next few weeks. Each member drew a name.

The group dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6pm at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.