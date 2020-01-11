Supporters recognized by area Shriners

Area Shriners recognized the Village of Rio Grande and Joe Brown of Brown’s Market for continued support and donation efforts to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter said he was humbled and and honored to know the town’s cooperation had helped the hospital do good work. A Shriner representative said that Brown often kept a donation jar for the hospitals near its register market and would put several hundreds of dollars just in collected change back to the hospitals every year.

