Fruth announces Sunbelt Bike Winner

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth Pharmacy recently announced Janessa Dail as the 2019 Sunbelt Bike Winner.

During Fruth Pharmacy’s Anniversary Sale in November, customers could stop in their local Fruth and register for a chance to win a bicycle donated by Sunbelt Bakery, Inc. as well as other prizes. Fruth Pharmacy gave away several grand prizes and weekly prizes. Dail registered only once at her local Fruth Pharmacy in Gallipolis, Ohio.

When asked what she planned to do with the bike, she wasn’t sure. She was considering finding someone in need to surprise them with a nice Christmas present.

Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned company that has been in business for 67 years. Fruth Pharmacy has a total of 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Information submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.

Pictured from left, Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy, Janessa Dail, bike winner, and spouse, Tonya Dail. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_1.9-Fruth-Bike-1.jpg Pictured from left, Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy, Janessa Dail, bike winner, and spouse, Tonya Dail. Fruth Pharmacy | Courtesy