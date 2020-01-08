TOPS kicks off 2020

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met for their weekly meeting at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Judy Morgan, leader, called the meeting to order by asking for the TOPS and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. With hand over heart the group then recited the Pledge to the American flag.

Cindy Hyde led the group in two songs: “Happy Days” and “Pounds Off”.

Assistant weight recorder, Pat Snedden reported that seven members weighed in. The weekly best loser was Glenda Hunt. Sue Maison was December’s best loser and quarterly best loser. Pat also announced that the group’s weight charts for 2019 have been sent in to TOPS, Inc.

Cindy Hyde, secretary protem, gave the Secretary’s report.

Judy asked the group to account for their exercise minutes. These minutes are recorded and submitted to TOPS Inc. to be entered into the “100 million minutes” exercise challenge. This is an international challenge presented by the TOPS President Rick Danforth to get members exercising more. The results will be revealed at the next meeting. There will also be a total announced for the Chapter’s exercise minutes.

The “Dice Game” winners were announced with Cindy Hyde winning first place, Judy Morgan, second place and Pat Snedden, third place.

A birthday card for Mary Rankin was signed by all the members present.

It was announced that there will be a “Purse Auction” as a fundraiser on Feb. 17 with alternate weather date Feb. 24.

Sue Maison suggested a new contest called, “Feed the Bank”. The contest will run for six weeks. Members will be given points for weight loss/stay in leeway, keeping a food chart and drinking 48-64 ounces of water per day. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.

Leader, Judy Morgan presented a program entitled, “Never Going to Give You Up”. It was about new year being a fresh start and that foods need to be eaten in balance. Members were encouraged to stop letting certain foods have power over them. TOPS encourages a healthy balanced diet.

There will be veggie bingo next week. Members were also asked to bring their TOPS workbooks, “Day One” as this will be part of the program.

If you are hunting small group therapy style with weigh in accountability perhaps this TOPS group is for you. New Year’s is the time to start afresh and lose the extra pounds that you have been wanting to lose. This is the friendliest TOPS group in town. You are invited to come and try us. You will leave smiling.

The group dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.