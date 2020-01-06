DAR holds meeting

POMEROY — The Return Jonathan Meigs Daughter Of American Revolution Chapter held its most recent meeting in the meeting room of the Pomeroy library.

It was opened by Regent Gina Tillis who presented a program on Veterans Day. She gave many interesting facts to our members on the real meaning of Veterans Day. She told that former President Dwight Eisenhower changed the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day, by signing a bill in 1954 when he was our President. She noted that we should always thank a veteran for their service to our country.

The program adjourned and the business meeting was held, opened by Regent Tillis. The pledge to American Flag and the DAR rituals were recited by members. It was noted that there are 186,000 members in the United States and the goal by National DAR president, Denise Van Buren, is to reach 200,000 members.

The next Speaker during our business meeting was member Lynne Brinker, who spoke on her DAR ancestor, William Bierce, her fourth great grandfather, and who was her connection to becoming a member. She also stated that another of her ancestors was her uncle, the famous Ambrose Bierce, with his birthplace being at Horse Cave in Meigs County. He fought in the Spanish American War, became so famous that a movie was made entitled, “Old Gringo” starring the actor Gregory Peck, portraying him. Prior to his death he fled to Mexico and it was never found when or how he died. The next ancestry review of member ancestry will be given by Wilma Mansfield at our January meeting.

A new prospective member, Debbie McDaniel attended the meeting.

Good Citizenship applicants were announced being: Austin Mahr from Meigs Local Schools, and Michael Letson Jr., from Eastern Local Schools.

The Convention for State DAR will be held in Columbus on March 26-29 this year, and members are encouraged to attend. On the agenda next, was the members packed several holiday care packages of non-perishable items to be sent overseas to service persons and families serving in the military.

No December meeting was scheduled due to holidays but next meeting will be Jan. 18, at 1 p.m., at the Pomeroy library with a program of Gina Tillis’s trip to Israel.

Information and photo submitted by Linda Russell.