McComas named PVH employee of the month

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital announced the Customer Service Employee of the Month for November 2019 as Michelle McComas in Dr. Hawkins’ Office. Michelle has been employed at PVH since October 2014.

The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) was nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

McComas was nominated because she is always thinking of her patients. There was a patient who needed a specific medication and was not able to afford it. McComas went out of her way to call and get help for the patient. This patient not only got the medication, but got it for free. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to help anyone whether they are a patient or an employee.

Michelle is an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have her on our team. In this recognition, she received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. She will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

Submitted by Emily Carman.