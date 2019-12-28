Home for the Holidays awards presented

MIDDLEPORT — December once again brought traditional holiday decorations with lights, wreaths and much more on house and in yards around the area.

In the village of Middleport, two residences were selected for the “Home for the Holidays” awards.

The winners for 2019 were Mary Wise and George and Joan Hoffman.

Week 1 winner was Mary Wise of 522 S. 3rd Avenue. Mary is a longtime resident of Middleport as a matter of fact 2020 will mark the 100th year the Wise family will have been residents of Middleport. Mary said she doesn’t normally put electric displays out but this year she felt like she needed something different. Her neighbor Karen McElhinney helped her hang the garland on the fence because she couldn’t reach it. Living here most of her life Mary has seen a lot of changes and feels very optimistic about the Village.

Week 2 winner was George and Joan Hoffman of 744 General Hartinger. George and Joan are long time Middleport residents too. Moving here in the early 70s, it’s been there home ever since. They both do the decorating but George says he places the display where Joan wants, so she also is the supervisor. They say they added to their display this year and planning on doing more next year.

Information provided by the village of Middleport.