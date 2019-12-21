Ohio Dominican names students to fall 2019 Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named 382 students to its fall 2019 semester Dean’s List. This semester’s group represents 58 Ohio counties, 10 states and four countries. In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students named to ODU’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List were Mark Wray of Bidwell and Lydia Edwards of Syracuse.

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master's institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace.