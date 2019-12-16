Pomona Grange donates to food pantry

Meigs County Pomona Grange #46 is participating in a community service project called Advent Food Boxes. Advent goes from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24. On that date, delivery of the boxes occurs. The local group started in November in order for the Food Pantry to be able to restock their shelves after Thanksgiving and before Christmas. Meigs County Pomona Grange consists of members from Hemlock Grange, Racine Grange and Star Grange. Members participating in the presentation were Olivia Yost, Racine Grange; Rick Macomber, Star Grange; Bud Randolph, President elect of Meigs Cooperative Parish; Linda Montgomery, Star Grange; Keith Ashley and Charles Yost, Racine Grange.

