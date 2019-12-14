UAW donates to foster children

Children in foster care with Gallia County Children Services were provided some assistance in helping them have a Merry Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 9, Children Services Director Russ Moore was presented a check for $1000 from UAW Local 1685 to help purchase Christmas gifts for children in foster care. Presenting the check were UAW representatives Mike Miller, Mike Broyles, Rick Rardin, and Kim Cornwell.

Courtesy photo | Gallia Children Services