Rio Elementary discusses science with Kay

Mrs. Kay’s 5th grade math and science classes at Rio Grande Elementary School recently had a guest speaker. John Kay from Kyger Creek Power Plant came to speak with the two classes about how the plant produces electricity, what the job of an environmental engineer is, and how they monitor and regulate the emissions that come from the plant stack. The presentation helped to reinforce the 5th grade science standard that states: “Organisms perform a variety of roles in an ecosystem.” The class learned that as humans, they are a large part of the surrounding ecosystems. The lesson said it is a human’s job to regulate pollution and do its part to keep the planet healthy. The class also discussed the 5th grade science standard that states: “Light/Heat and sound are forms of energy that behave in predictable ways.” In learning about the operation of the plant, the students learned that heat is a large part of the process and that heat comes from burning coal. The students asked questions and wrote essays following the presentation on what they learned from Mr. Kay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_IMG_1513.jpeg Mrs. Kay’s 5th grade math and science classes at Rio Grande Elementary School recently had a guest speaker. John Kay from Kyger Creek Power Plant came to speak with the two classes about how the plant produces electricity, what the job of an environmental engineer is, and how they monitor and regulate the emissions that come from the plant stack. The presentation helped to reinforce the 5th grade science standard that states: “Organisms perform a variety of roles in an ecosystem.” The class learned that as humans, they are a large part of the surrounding ecosystems. The lesson said it is a human’s job to regulate pollution and do its part to keep the planet healthy. The class also discussed the 5th grade science standard that states: “Light/Heat and sound are forms of energy that behave in predictable ways.” In learning about the operation of the plant, the students learned that heat is a large part of the process and that heat comes from burning coal. The students asked questions and wrote essays following the presentation on what they learned from Mr. Kay. Courtesy photo | Rio Grande Elementary School