Veterans honored

Veterans were recently recognized at Hillside Baptist Church. The veterans were awarded at camouflage hats with the emblem of the branch of military that served in. Veterans at the church included Dr. James Acree, Sr., Army; Rev. Joe Humphrey, Sr., Air Force; Jeremy Boles, Army; Tim Priddy, Air Force; and Rev. Steve Little, Army.

Veterans were recently recognized at Hillside Baptist Church. The veterans were awarded at camouflage hats with the emblem of the branch of military that served in. Veterans at the church included Dr. James Acree, Sr., Army; Rev. Joe Humphrey, Sr., Air Force; Jeremy Boles, Army; Tim Priddy, Air Force; and Rev. Steve Little, Army. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/12/web1_12.15-Veterans-at-HBC.jpg Veterans were recently recognized at Hillside Baptist Church. The veterans were awarded at camouflage hats with the emblem of the branch of military that served in. Veterans at the church included Dr. James Acree, Sr., Army; Rev. Joe Humphrey, Sr., Air Force; Jeremy Boles, Army; Tim Priddy, Air Force; and Rev. Steve Little, Army. Courtesy photo