Grange donates to food pantries

The Hemlock Grange #2049 recently presented $200 to the Bradford Church Food Pantry and two boxes of food to the Meigs Cooperative Parish. Pictured are (left) Hemlock Grange Treasurer, Patty Cook and (right) Ann Lambert, representative of the Bradford Church.

