Pickens installed as Master of Middleport Lodge

Jordan D. Pickens of Pomeroy was installed as Master of Middleport Masonic Lodge No. 363 on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Middleport Masonic Lodge.

Worshipful Master Pickens was installed by Right Worshipful Master Timothy S. Wheeland, the Senior Grand Warden of the Grand Lodge of Ohio, Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 14th Masonic District and a Past Master University Lodge #631.Other installing officers for the evening included Illustrious Brother Ivan M. Tribe as Installing Marshall. Illustrious Brother Tribe is a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of the Night York Cross of Honour in Ohio Priory #18 and a Past Master of Albany Lodge No. 723. Worshipful Brother Oscar Good served as Installing Secretary. Worshipful Brother Good is the current District Education Officer of the 13th Capitular District of Royal Arch Masons and a Past Master of Orphans Friend #275. Right Worshipful Brother Shaun Marolt served as Installing Chaplain. Right Worshipful Brother Marolt is the Past Grand Tyler of the of the Grand Lodge of Ohio.

Other Middleport Lodge Officers installed for the upcoming year were: Jeff Warner, Senior Warden; Gary Coleman, Junior Warden and Lodge Education Officer; Guy E. Bing II, Secretary; Larry Coleman, Treasurer; Don Stivers, Chaplain; Danny Will, Senior Deacon; Jeff Fields, Junior Deacon; Ed Neutzling, Senior Steward; Tyler Goble, Junior Steward; and Billy Goble, Tyler.

In his respective position as Master of Middleport Lodge, Pickens will serve as the presiding officer and head of Middleport Lodge. The title of “Master,” instead of “President,” reflects the Masonic tradition of using ceremonies and titles from the stonemasons of the Middle Ages. When the great cathedrals of Europe were being built, the Mason in charge of a building site was referred to as a “master of the work.”

Additionally, Pickens is also a member in Pomeroy Chapter No. 80 Royal Arch Masons, Bosworth Council of Royal and Select Masons No. 46, Ohio Valley Commandery of Knights Templar No. 24, Racine Chapter No 134 Order of Eastern Star, and a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Gallipolis Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite. He served as the 2018-2019 Worshipful Master of Harrisonville Lodge #411 Free and Accepted Masons. Outside of Freemasonry, Pickens is a member of Nelsonville’s Valley Lodge No. 169 Knights of Pythias and is a member in the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He teaches American History at Southern High School, where he is a 2009 alumnus and a 2014 graduate of The University of Rio Grande.

Freemasonry is the leading fraternal organization in the world. Its origins are lost in the unrecorded history of medieval times, but it formally organized in London, England, in 1717. Current worldwide membership totals over 3 million members, 1.1 million of whom are in North America. With 75,000 Masons and 450 local Lodges, Ohio has one of the largest Masonic memberships of any state in the country.

As a fraternal organization, Freemasonry unites men of good character who, though of different religious, ethnic or social backgrounds, share a belief in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of mankind. Charity is an important tenet of the Masonic fraternity. The Freemasons in Ohio provide approximately $15 million in charitable giving annually, including college scholarships, support of the Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games, and free training for Ohio school teachers to recognize students at non-academic risk. General information is available at www.freemason.com. For local information, contact Jordan Pickens, Middleport Lodge No. 363 at (740) 416-9667.

Information provided by Jordan Pickens.