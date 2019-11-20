TOPS holds weekly meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH #2013 Tuppers Plains met for their weekly meeting at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Judy Morgan, leader, called the meeting to order by asking for the TOPS and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. The group then recited the Pledge to the American Flag.

Cindy Hyde led the group in two songs: “It’s Time to Face the Scales” and “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad”.

Roll call was given by assistant weight recorder, Pat Snedden. Ten members answered the call. The weekly best loser was Mary Bush. The previous weekly losers for November were Cindy Hyde and May Frost. The monthly best loser for October was Sue Maison.

Cindy Hyde, secretary pro-temp, gave the Secretary’s report and Mary Bush gave the Treasurer’s report. Neither had correction nor addition.

Judy asked the group to account for their exercise minutes. These minutes are recorded and submitted to TOPS Inc. to be entered into the “100 million minutes” exercise challenge. This is an international challenge presented by the TOPS President Rick Danforth to get members exercising more. The results will be revealed at the end of the year.

Contest Chairman, Connie Rankin reported that there is no winner yet declared for the “Marble” game. Cindy Hyde introduced a new game to the group, “The Dice” game. Members earn a roll of the dice by bringing their food charts, recording their exercise minutes, encouraging another member, staying for the meeting and losing or staying at the same weight. The dice points will be calculated with the most points being declared as the winner. This will start Nov. 25 and will end Dec. 30. The winner will receive two months chapter dues paid.

The “6 Weeks/6 Gifts” challenge has ended with the following winners: Nola Easterling, May Frost, Cindy Hyde, Mary Rankin, Pat Snedden, Mary Bush, Mary Morrison, Connie Rankin, Carlene Triplett, Judy Morgan and Kathy McDaniel.

Perfect attendance awards were given to Mary Bush and Roberta Henderson for October, Judy Morgan, Roberta Henderson and Pat Snedden for August and September, Mary Rankin, Cindy Hyde and May Frost for September and October.

Next week there will be a not Chinese Auction as a Chapter fundraiser.

The group played Veggie Bingo with winners being: Judy Morgan, May Frost, Mary Bush, Kathy McDaniel, Sue Maison, Pat Snedden, Mary Rankin, Nola Easterling and Connie Rankin.

Because laughter is truly the best medicine, funny stories were shared by Nola Easterling and Cindy Hyde.

Pat Snedden will lead the Dec. 2 program and the Christmas party will be Dec. 9.

The group dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Article submitted by Kathy McDaniel.