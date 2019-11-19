Dailey honored for military service

MIDDLEPORT — Local resident Paul Dailey was recently honored at the Middleport Church of Christ for his 24 years of military service.

Dailey was among those recognized in observance of Veterans Day.

Dailey, who is a Meigs County native and serves as an assistant football coach at Southern, served for 24 years in the United States Army, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer, CW3. Dailey joined the U.S. Army Reserves as Military Police in 1989, where he hoped to “get some discipline” in his life. When his mom, Kathy, expressed concern, he told her not to worry, “the whole world would need to be at war before I’d get called up”.

In 1991, Dailey was called up for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm where he processed and transported thousands of Iraqi prisoners of war.

After graduating from Muskingum College in 1992, he switched from the Army Reserves to active duty, working his way up from military police road cop to a military police investigator and later on a federal law enforcement agent.

In 1995, Dailey was recruited to join the Army’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) as a federal agent. He served in this position from 1995 until his retirement in 2012.

During his service, Dailey served one tour in Saudi Arabia; served two tours in Afghanistan; performed protective service missions for three different Secretary of Defense and one Secretary of the Army; worked with the National Medical Examiners Office in Dover, Delaware, at the start of the Iraqi/Afgghan War; trained at the National Fire Academy, the Reid Institute of Interview and Interrogation; served as the commander of two overseas CID officers and headed up the Special Victims Unit in Ft. Bragg, N.C.; among other things.

He served stateside at Ft. Rucker, Alabama; Ft. Knox, Kentucky; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; and Ft. Lewis, Washington. Overseas he served in Yongsun, Korea; Camp Zama, Japan; and Grafenwoehr, Germany.

