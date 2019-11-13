Pediatric Fund sponsors

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations.

The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care at Holzer’s Pediatric Departments. Holzer would like to recognize the recent September and October sponsors for the Fund. September sponsors: Marchi’s Carry Out, represented in the photo by Mike Marchi, and Gallipolis Emblem Club, represented by Beth McQuaid. October sponsors: Elks Lodge #107 represented by Exalted Ruler, Bobby McClaskey, and French Colony Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, represented by Linda Lester, Vicki Powell, Gwen McGuire, regent, Cindy Graham, Roberta Roush, Catherine Hamm, Marjorie Wood, Maxie Oliver, Donna Waugh and Cathy Greenleaf, Lois Miller and Emily Dailey.

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, call Linda Jeffers-Lester, Manager, Holzer Heritage Foundation, at 740-446-5217. ​

Submitted by Holzer Health System.

Elks Lodge #107 represented by Exalted Ruler Bobby McClaskey. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_Elks.jpg Elks Lodge #107 represented by Exalted Ruler Bobby McClaskey. Holzer Health System | Courtesy Gallipolis Emblem Club represented by Beth McQuaid. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_Emblem.jpg Gallipolis Emblem Club represented by Beth McQuaid. Holzer Health System | Courtesy Marchi’s Carry Out, represented by Mike Marchi. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_Marchi.jpg Marchi’s Carry Out, represented by Mike Marchi. Holzer Health System | Courtesy French Colony Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, represented left to right, first row, Linda Lester, Vicki Powell, Gwen McGuire, Regent; second row, Cindy Graham, Roberta Roush, Catherine Hamm, Marjorie Wood, Maxie Oliver, Donna Waugh and Cathy Greenleaf; and third row, Lois Miller and Emily Dailey. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_DAR1.jpg French Colony Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, represented left to right, first row, Linda Lester, Vicki Powell, Gwen McGuire, Regent; second row, Cindy Graham, Roberta Roush, Catherine Hamm, Marjorie Wood, Maxie Oliver, Donna Waugh and Cathy Greenleaf; and third row, Lois Miller and Emily Dailey. Holzer Health System | Courtesy