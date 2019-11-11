Maynard inducted into Lambda Pi Eta

CEDARVILLE — Marlee Maynard of Racine, Ohio, was recently induced into Cedarville University’s Lambda Pi Eta chapter, an honors organization for the communications department.

The Cedarville communication department reinstated the chapter of Lambda Pi Eta two years ago in order to give students the opportunity to showcase their academic skills to future employers and network with other successful communication graduates.

This fall, the communication department hosted the third induction ceremony of communication students who met the requirements of the Lambda Pi Eta Honors Society.

“Our involvement in Lambda Pi Eta is valuable because it gives our students the opportunity to show employers that they have achieved high levels of academic scholarship,” said Dr. Chuck Elliot, professor of communication and adviser of Cedarville’s Lambda Pi Eta chapter “We have amazing communication students, which makes this opportunity important.”

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.