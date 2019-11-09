Roush 60th anniversary

Jim and Roberta “Bertie” Roush will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, November 10, with a reception in the dining room at Grace United Methodist Church, and located at 600 Second Avenue, in Gallipolis. Jim is the youngest son of the late Ralph W. and Iva London Roush of New Haven, West Virginia. Bertie is the younger daughter of the late John F. and Helen Newman Johnson. Jim and Bertie are parents of Cindy (David) Graham and Lisa (Tom) Richie. They are the grandparents of Jamie (Amy) Graham, Cassie (Aaron) Walker, Joe (Beth) Graham, Jake (Tracey) Richie and Valerie (Ryan) Henry. Jim and Bertie have several great grandchildren and even two great great grandchildren. Jim retired from Ohio Valley Electric Corporation, Kyger Creek Station, in 2000, after 43.5 years of service. Bertie retired from Community Nursery School after 30 years of service. Friends and family are invited to share some time with the couple at Grace United where both have been members for decades. Please do not bring gifts but do bring good wishes and thoughts.

