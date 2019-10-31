Roach to celebrate 100th birthday

May (Rickard) Roach of West Columbia, West Virginia will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Monday.

Born Nov. 4, 1919, she was the baby of her family, and the only living member of her immediate family. She was married to Melvin Roach Sr. and had three children, Ella Jane McDaniel, Betty Acree, and Melvin Roach, Jr. She has several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and may nieces and nephew, friends, and other relatives.

May worked in the kitchen at Veterans Memorial Hospital until she retired. She has many friends around the community.

Everyone is invited to come and visit with her from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, for her 100th Birthday Celebration at Hillside Baptist Church, 39760 State Route 143, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

No presents please, you may bring a covered dish if you like.