KOPS attend fall rally

TUPPERS PLAINS — Three KOPS from TOPS OH#2013, Tuppers Plains attended the Fall Rally in Grove City, Ohio.

Roberta Henderson, Cindy Hyde and Pat Snedden attended the rally.

Judy Morgan, the Chapter’s leader received the Chapter Angel Award. Pat Snedden, Roberta Henderson and Cindy Hyde all received recognition for being at goal or three pounds below for three months. Pat Snedden was awarded perfect attendance for three months. They each received red and yellow glass beads.

In weekly Chapter news, Mary Rankin was best loser. There were nine members present.

The group dismissed by repeating the Helping Hand Circle.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.