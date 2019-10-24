Thanksgiving Outreach event planned

POMEROY — Hemlock Grove Christian Church will host its Thanksgiving Outreach on Sunday, Nov. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. at 38387 Hemlock Grove Road in Pomeroy. Everyone is welcome. Guest speaker will be Keith Wasserman, Founder and Executive Director of Good Works in Athens, Ohio. A chili cook-off will follow with a $50 cash prize being awarded to the maker of the winning chili. A special presentation by Boy Scout Troop of America #299 also will take place.

The mission of Good Works is to connect people from all walks of life with people in poverty so that the kingdom of God can be experienced. Good Works has been building a Community of HOPE since 1981. The vision of Good Works is to create and sustain a COMMUNITY OF HOPE with and for people who are struggling with poverty and homelessness in rural Appalachia. As a Christian community, Good Works is seeking to grow in its love for God and for its neighbor. Good Works offers contexts through which people in need can experience biblical hospitality, access practical assistance, and share their gifts/ abilities with others. In doing so, Good Works facilitates ways for people from all walks of life to build relationships of love and service with their neighbors.

◾Empowering and transforming lives

◾Providing shelter for people experiencing homelessness

◾Offering life-changing opportunities to love our neighbor

Since 1989, Keith Wasserman has been spending several days every few years living among people who experience homelessness in different cities in the United States. He lives on the streets to expand his perspective and understanding of the situation people without homes are in. Keith speaks about 80-100 times a year around the US about Good Works and on many topics related to homelessness, poverty and the churches responsibility to love God and love people.

For more information about the Thanksgiving Outreach, contact Pastor Diana Kinder at 740-591-5960.