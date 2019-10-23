AG Yost reminds consumers of new laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently reminded Ohioans that a new law makes it illegal for chiropractors or certain health care practitioners to call immediately after an automobile accident or crime.

Effective last week, the new Ohio law prohibits telephone solicitation immediately following car accidents and other crimes. Those professionals must now wait at least 30 days following an accident or crime to call, text or email an individual. Any contact within 30 days of the incident must be sent via the U.S. Postal Service.

“The General Assembly drew a line in the sand and we stand ready to enforce the law,” Yost said.

If a victim or witness receives such a call or electronic communication within 30 days of the accident or crime, they should call the attorney general’s office at 1-800-282-0515. If it is deemed that a violation has occurred, the office may issue a notice and conduct an administrative hearing. Fines of $5,000 for each violation, and a $25,000 fine for each subsequent violation may also be imposed if the violation is validated. Bad actors can lose their license if they do not adhere to the new law.

A new provision in Ohio Revised Code 149.43 also states that the telephone number of a victim of a crime, a witness to a crime or a party to a motor vehicle accident is not a public record.

