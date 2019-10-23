Lieving joins ERA Town & Country

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — ERA Town & Country of Point Pleasant, W.Va. announces the addition of Amanda Lieving to the team of real estate sales professionals serving consumers in the Mason County area.

Lieving is a lifelong resident of Mason County, W.Va. She is a 1996 graduate of Wahama High School and a 2001 graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing. She attended the Spruce School of Real Estate. Lieving and her husband Wes reside in New Haven, W.Va. with their two teenage daughters, Abbie and Mikie. She has been a member of the Wahama Scholarship Committee for 12 years and is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Haven, where she serves as treasurer of the women’s group.

According to a press release from ERA, “Over the years, Amanda has developed a passion for home improvement projects and design and with her strong commitment to hard work and excellence, decided to take this passion into the real estate market. Her goal is to help folks buy, sell, manage or auction real estate.”

Reach her at 304-675-5548 (office); 304-674-6786 (cell); amandalieving163@gmail.com (email); and on Facebook.