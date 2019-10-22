Meigs County Retired Teachers meet

POMEROY — The Meigs County Retired Teachers group met at the Meigs Senior Center on Oct. 17 for lunch and a program. The president, Gay Perrin, opened the meeting with the welcome and led in the Pledge of Allegiance. Linda Lear had devotions, reading “Thank you, God, for the little things” and giving the prayer before the meal. Information was presented from the Meigs Humane Society about the proposed animal shelter levy to build a feline shelter.

It was announced that the Habitat for Humanity house in Middleport is finished and the dedication service will be at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. Members will attend to present household items to the family. The next meeting will be on Dec. 5 at Trinity Church, with the Eastern bell choir playing. Members are asked to being in children’s books and art supplies as Christmas gifts.

The program was presented by John Matson, associate director of the Blakeslee Center, showing before and after photos of the old school building which has, over several years, been renovated into a multi-generational facility. This new facility is set to open by spring, and will be a great asset for all of Meigs County, with many programs for all ages. The building was purchased in 2014 after being vacant for several years. The transformation has been truly amazing, and has required much work on the part of the center staff. There will be a kitchen and dining area for lunches, game and craft rooms, an extensive Wellness Center, a training center for classes and seminars, and an adult day care center.

There is a beautiful banquet and reception room, where the cafeteria was, available for large dinners and reception events. The old school auditorium has become a theater with new seating for 500, with state of the art lighting and sound. Both floors of the building will be used and an elevator installed. The group was very impressed with the presentation, and is looking forward to having such a facility.

Submitted by Gay Perrin.