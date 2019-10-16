Flu season arrives

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and Fruth Pharmacy announce a partnership to benefit area employers and their employees.

If you are an employer in Gallia County, you might be worried about how this year’s flu will affect your workforce. On average, a worker will miss 4-5 days of work due to the flu. The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Fruth Pharmacy to provide two different programs to enable employees to receive flu shot vaccinations.

“In the fall, our pharmacies begin to see an increase in our customers coming in with flu related symptoms,” Lynne Fruth, president for Fruth Pharmacy stated. “We have partnered with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce to bring employers two options to help their employees receive a flu vaccination this year.”

Program One: Employer Paid Flu Shots

A custom voucher is available to Chamber members to distribute to their employees. Businesses may contact the Chamber to request flu shot vouchers and to complete a short agreement that allows Fruth to provide the flu shots to employees and bill the employer. The Chamber will distribute the vouchers and the employer simply adds the employee’s name to the card. The employee can bring this card along with a photo ID to any Fruth Pharmacy. Gallipolis has two locations – you can obtain a flu shot at Fruth Pharmacy on State Route 160 or at the location on Second Ave. Once a month, Fruth will bill the business $20 per employee for the shots that have been administered. Billing will include employee’s name and date of service. Businesses are only billed for actual shots administered. A one-page agreement between the employer and Fruth Pharmacy will need to be signed prior to vouchers being distributed to employees.

Program Two: Employee Discount Flu Shot Coupon Program

Employers can also help obtain a discount coupon for their staff for a flu shot. The Chamber Discount card will allow employees and their family members to receive a flu shot at a discounted price of $20 per shot. These discount coupons are available to all Gallia County Chamber Business members and can be obtained from the Chamber. The employee simply needs to show the discount card at any local Fruth Pharmacy and receive the reduced price.

Please contact the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and request, either Program 1 or Program 2 flu cards. Fruth Pharmacy can also set up a flu clinic for your business and bring the flu shots to you. If you have questions, please contact Fruth Pharmacy’s corporate office at 304-675-1612 and ask to speak to Drew Massey or Jamie Bennett. You may also e-mail Drew at dmassey@fruthpharmacy.com or Jamie at jbennett@fruthpharmacy.com.

The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce strives to make Gallipolis and Gallia County the best place to live and work. The Chamber promotes, supports, and strengthens businesses and economic development throughout the county and provides leadership through networking and education to improve the overall business environment for Chamber members. To learn more about membership please visit galliacounty.org.

Fruth Pharmacy is a locally-owned family business in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. If you would like to learn more about Fruth Pharmacy, please visit www.fruthpharmacy.com.

Submitted on behalf of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and Fruth Pharmacy.

Gallia Chamber partners with Fruth Pharmacy