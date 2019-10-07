RACO discusses events, yard sale plans

RACINE — On Sept. 24, the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) held its monthly meeting at the Kathryn Hart Community Center. Duke Holbert prayed before the meal. The secretary read the minutes and details from the last RACO meeting. Afterwards, the treasurer’s report was presented and approved.

The president began the meeting by discussing old business which included her gratitude for a successful Fall Yard Sale, held Thursday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 7. Having the sale extended to Saturday morning was appreciated and helpful for many, so a plan to continue that was decided. Potential dates for the Spring sale were discussed, and included April 7-9, 2020, but nothing was confirmed.

The president went on to express her gratitude for all those that participated in the RACO Raffle, which was held at the annual Party in the Park. Also mentioned was the official dedication, by Mayor Scott Hill, of the Splash Park, which has also been named Kathryn’s Cove, after RACO founder Kathryn Hart. The Splash Park has been well received by the public and has been considered a great addition to Star Mill Park.

On to new business, the president discussed the then upcoming RACO Games, which were held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Syracuse Community Center. Finally, the president reminded the members of the upcoming Halloween costume judging that will take place at the Racine Fire House immediately following Racine’s trick or treat. A motion was made and approved to provide prizes for the event. There will be monetary prizes given for first, second, and third place for ages 0-6, 7-12, and 13-adult.

RACO members made a motion and approved for a new canopy to be purchased. RACO is currently accepting donations for our Spring Yard Sale. To donate you may contact Tonja Hunter (740) 508-0044, Sherry O’Brien (740) 416-1324, and Kim Romine (740) 992-2067 or (740) 992-7079. RACO appreciates such wonderful community support. All money made from the yard sales will be used to provide scholarships to our current graduating class at Southern.

RACO’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Kathryn Hart Community Center at 6:30 p.m.. New members are always welcome. Once finished, a motion to close was approved and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Dale Hart, finalized the gathering.

Information submitted by the RACO reporter.