TOPS works toward weight loss goals

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met for their weekly meeting at the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Judy Morgan, leader, called the meeting to order by asking for the TOPS and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. With hand over heart the group then recited the Pledge to the American flag.

Connie Rankin led the group in two songs: “Way Out in the Kitchen” and “Story of a Woman”.

Roll call was given by weight recorder, Roberta Henderson. Twelve current active members answered the call. The weekly best loser was Connie Rankin. The monthly and quarterly best loser was Kathy McDaniel.

Three members were recognized for six weeks without a weight gain: Mary Rankin, Cindy Hyde and Kathy McDaniel. Each received a pin or charm as their award.

Judy asked the group to account for their exercise minutes. These minutes are recorded and submitted to TOPS Inc. to be entered into the “100 million minutes” exercise challenge. This is an international challenge presented by the TOPS President Rick Danforth to get members exercising more. The results will be revealed at the end of the year.

The Secretary’s report was given by Co-Leader, Cindy Hyde in the absence of Mary Beth Morrison, acting secretary. The Treasurer’s report was given by Mary Bush. Both reports were accepted as read.

Contest Chairman, Connie Rankin reported that there is no winner yet declared for the “Marble” game.

Four members are planning on attending the Fall Rally in Grove City, Ohio on Oct. 19th: Pat Snedden, Roberta Henderson, Cindy Hyde and May Frost.

Judy suggested that the group start the “6 Weeks/6 Gifts” challenge. This is where members each bring six small wrapped gifts. At the end of six weeks winners receive a gift for each of the weeks that they have no weight gain or have lost weight. The contest will end Nov. 11.

May Frost led the group in a discussion on “US Diets Still Have Health Problems”. It is said that Americans eat far too much white bread and artery clogging fatty foods. In the last few years effort has been made to reduce sugar intake but it is still too high. Seventy percent of Americans are overweight. Members were encouraged to not only be aware of these facts but to think of ways to reduce snack intake.

Pat Snedden read “Love Your Heart”. This was from the TOPS magazine about the benefit of eating grapes. Grapes are high in antioxidants and therefore have extra health benefits that most people don’t think about. They also are without fat or cholesterol. It is suggested that women eat 1 and ¼ cup servings and men eat 1 and ½ cup servings.

Because laughter is truly the best medicine, the following members shared jokes: Carlene Tripplett, Nola Easterling, Cindy Hyde, Pat Snedden and Kathy McDaniel.

There will be weigh in only on Oct. 7 and no meeting due to a building scheduling issue. Normal meetings will resume Oct. 14 with Mary Bush volunteering to do the program.

The group dismissed by singing the TOPS Enthusiasm Song and repeating the Helping Hand Circle.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.