Huntington Area Job Fair set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) will be the special guest at the Huntington Area Job Fair presented by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Huntington Area Development Council, Workforce West Virginia, and the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

The job fair will be held at St. Mary’s Conference Center on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Congresswoman Miller said, “This event is a wonderful step towards getting more West Virginians in the workforce. I am focused on creating jobs and growing our economy. I am grateful these organizations have planned this event to allow local businesses connect with members of our community.”

“It’s been said that a good job fixes a lot of life’s challenges,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber. “By connecting employers with people in our region who are looking for new opportunities, we strengthen our economy, provide a way for residents to stay here in West Virginia, and help our member companies find the most critical component in their business – the employee. In this technological age we live in, there’s still no better way to find that next opportunity than meeting face–to–face, which is why these job fairs are so important.”

“Events like the Huntington Area Job Fair, which link Huntington’s available job seekers with employers looking to hire, are a critical part of HADCO’s efforts to strengthen our economy and support our business community,” David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) said. “By supporting and co-hosting this job fair, we are helping to connect available talent with opportunity.”

“The West Virginia Development Office and WorkForce West Virginia are pleased to be working with Congresswoman Carol Miller, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Huntington Area Development Council on this important regional job fair,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch. “As I have been hearing from state businesses during my recent travels, we have very unique job needs in every part of West Virginia and we want to assist in any way we can to promote hiring and training to help our businesses grow and prosper. This provides another opportunity to do just that,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch.

Employers wishing to participate in the fair should contact Alan Machir and Jenny Meadows at Workforce West Virginia at 304-528-5525 ext. 2116 or email jenny.l.meadows@wv.gov and alan.d.machir@wv.gov.

The St. Mary’s Conference Center is located at 2849 5th Avenue, Huntington, W.Va.

Submitted by the office of Congresswoman Carol Miller.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_5.17-Miller.jpg

Congresswoman Miller to attend