Lydia Green, daughter of Zach and Jessica Green, and Hunter Browning, son of Mick and Jennifer Browning, were recently crowned the 2019 Little Miss and Little Mister Gallia County of the Gallia County Jr Fair. Loan Central awarded each winner with a $50 cash prize.

Pictured are Loan Central employee Jasmine McClanahan with Little Mister Hunter Browning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_Loan-2.jpg Pictured are Loan Central employee Jasmine McClanahan with Little Mister Hunter Browning. Courtesy Pictured are Loan Central employee Tammy Morrison with Little Miss Lydia Green. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_Loan.jpg Pictured are Loan Central employee Tammy Morrison with Little Miss Lydia Green. Courtesy