Celebrating ‘Employees of the Month’

POINT PLEASANT — Over the last several months, Pleasant Valley Hospital has recognized various employees for being chosen as the Employee of the Month.

Those recently receiving the honor, have been Angie Curfman, Amber Whittington, Christy McDonald and Jesse Lathey.

Curfman was nominated by an employee who was attending a memorial service in the chapel. A gentleman came through the lobby and he appeared to be having difficulty walking. She offered to take him in a wheelchair. He accepted the offer was very appreciative. This is a true example of putting the patient’s needs first, according to PVH.

Curfmam is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Nursing and was the 2019 recipient of the Pleasant Valley Hospital Health Foundation’s Vitus Hartley Jr. Scholarship.

Whittington was nominated because a patient came to one of the physician offices and didn’t have the money to purchase a needed personal item. She took it upon herself to meet that need and purchase the item for the patient. This exceeds the expectation of providing excellent customer service, according to PVH.

McDonald was nominated by a fellow employee who stated she was busy and was falling further behind with multiple tasks that were time sensitive. McDonald’s physician was out of the office for three days, and she offered to help. She took a stack of requests and completed them. Any time help is needed, she is always willing. She is a happy, smiling and a positive employee, according to PVH.

Lathey was nominated because he went to one of the physician offices to fix issues caused by down time events. According to PVH, “he was extremely kind and worked diligently to address all their issues. He continually asked what they needed to take care of the patients, prioritizing the work with patient care in mind. He is always so pleasant even in the worse situations. He always comes in with a smile on his face.”

According to PVH, all of those mentined are “excellent examples of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have them on our team.”

In this recognition, they each received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. They will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

Information submitted by PVH.