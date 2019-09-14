Shamblins celebrate 75th anniversary

Don and Grace Shamblin, of Alexandria, Va., recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. They were married on August 20, 1944 in Cheshire, when Grace was 18 and Don was 19. They attended Cheshire High School and were married right after Grace’s graduation in 1944. Don worked as a crewman on dredging boats on the Ohio River. Later, he was a crane operator on the construction of the Kyger Creek Power Plant. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in Cincinnati before moving his family to Alexandria in 1959. Don worked in the booming construction industry in the Washington, D.C. area and Grace later worked at a bank in Old Town Alexandria. They moved into Sunrise Assisted Living Facility in Alexandria two years ago. They are longtime members of Virginia Hills Baptist Church in Alexandria. The couple have three children, nine granddaughters and 11 great grandchildren, many of whom live nearby in the Alexandria area.

Don and Grace Shamblin, 1944