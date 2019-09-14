Emblem Club Scholarship recipients

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Emblem Club #199 announces the recipients of the 2019 supreme, state, and local Emblem Club scholarships.

Mikayla Edelmann received a $2,000 scholarship from the Supreme Emblem Club. Mikayla is a junior at the University of Rio Grande where she is majoring in the early childhood and special intervention teaching program.

Thomas W. Edgar received a $500 scholarship from the Ohio State Association of Emblem Club. Edgar, a sophomore at Marshall University, is working towards becoming a psychologist.

Sydney Charnoch, Sydney Crothers, Kimberly Edelmann, Eric Gillespie, Allison McGhee, and Olivia Rees each received a $500 college scholarship from the local Gallipolis Emblem Club #199. Charnoch is a junior in the nursing program at Ohio University. She is working towards becoming a surgical nurse. Crothers will be a freshman at Capital University. Crother’s scholarship money will be used towards becoming a film and television director or producer. Kimberly Edelmann is a junior at the University of Rio Grande. Kimberly is working towards becoming a small business owner. Her goal is to own her own travel agency. Eric Gillespie will be a senior this coming year at Ohio University. His major is Information and Telecommunication Systems. His plans are to become a system developer. Allison McGhee will be entering her junior year studying biological sciences at Marshall University. After receiving her pre-med degree, she is planning to apply to chiropractic school. Olivia Rees will be a fourth-year student at Ohio University this coming fall. She is studying Civil Engineering and her goal is to become a Licensed Professional Engineer.

