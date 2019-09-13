Eastern Class of 1959 holds reunion

The Eastern High School Class of 1959 recently held its 60th class reunion at the party room of Bob and Rena Valer at Coolville.

The room was decorated in green and white, the class colors. There was a memorial table in honor of the deceased classmates and another table of memorabilia brought by classmates.

There were 39 members in the class of 1959. Thirteen of them are now deceased and 14 attended the reunion. Deceased members are Larry Ritchie, Eleanor (Evans) Lawson, Sharon (Ritchie) Hartung, Janet (Knight) Pennell, Beverly (Millhone) Collins, Ruth Ann (Wyers) Scarbrough, Margaret (Hayman) Bachler, Janet (Koehler) Connolly, Paul Boring and Nan (Haning) Morris.

Attending were Carl Baker of North Canton; Janice (Hayman) and Ray Young, Homer and Mary Cole of Reedsville; Janice (Caldwell) and Steve Weber, Donna (Frecker) Ihle or Racine; Bill and Debbie Pooler and Ina (Mays) VanMeter of Tuppers Plains; Norman and Patty Hysell and Yvonne (Damewood) Stover of Middleport; Nat and Marlene Carpenter of Rutland; John and Mary Hill of Chester; Robert and Gay Ann Burke and Sharon (Summerfield) Donahue of Coolville; and Janet (Vineyard) Gilland of Lucas. Guests were Nancy and Ray Reamer and Kila Frank.

Information and photo submitted by Janice Weber.