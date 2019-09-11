Rathburn awarded certification

TREVOSE, Pa. — The Advertising Specialty Institute has awarded Chris Rathburn, BCMR, of Gallipolis, Ohio, with a Master of Advertising Specialty Information (MASI) certification – the industry equivalent of a master’s degree.

According to a press release from MASI, “MASI holders are recognized as the true industry experts who’ve cultivated profitable and collaborative relationships with distributors, suppliers and decorators. This designation is a testament to their contributions to the advertising specialty industry.”

To date, more than 1,600 graduates of the Advertising Specialty Institute Certification Program have received their certifications.

“We are so proud of the graduates of the Advertising Specialty Institute Certification Program,” said ASI President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy M. Andrews. “We launched this program to provide members with the skills they need to out-think, out-perform and out-service the competition. We couldn’t be happier so many members are seizing the opportunity to set themselves apart through quality education.”

Rathburn https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_Rathburn.jpg Rathburn